  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:27 2022-11-01 am EDT
595.20 INR   +0.86%
09:10aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of TATA International Limited
PU
08:50aBse : Commencement of Business by Trading Member – Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (Member No. 6706) in Currency derivatives Segments
PU
08:50aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Udaipur Cement Works Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of TATA International Limited

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221101-26 Notice Date 01 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of TATA International Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by TATA International Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p>

Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

2200<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

723726<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID<_o3a_p>

TIL311022<_o3a_p>

Detail Name<_o3a_p>

TIL-30-1-23-CP<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE751F14418<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL A1+<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.500000/-<_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 491123.00/-<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

31/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

30/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Issuing and Paying agent for the above mentioned instrument(s) is ICICI Bank Limited <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialized form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.5 Lakhs and multiples thereof <_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on this notice, they may please contact debt department on 22728597/5753/8352.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 1, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,6x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 79 937 M 966 M 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 590,10 INR
Average target price 625,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.72%966
CME GROUP INC.-24.14%62 290
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.00%11 457
ASX LIMITED-27.13%8 386
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY72.66%6 936
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.42%6 934