Notice No. 20231006-21 Notice Date 06 Oct 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new Commercial Paper of Time Technoplast Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Time Technoplast Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

1) Securities Description<_o3a_p> Commercial Paper issued on private placement basis of Rs.5,00,000/- each.<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 725687<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> TTL061023<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> TTL-6-11-23-CP<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE508G14EU4<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A1+,ICRA A1+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 496500.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 06/10/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 06/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 500000.00<_o3a_p>