BSE : Listing of new Securities RR Metalmakers India Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221229-29
Notice Date
29 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of new Securities RR Metalmakers India Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of RR Metalmakers India Limited (Scrip Code - 531667) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 30, 2022. <_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
11,98,096 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Re.1/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
7810729 to 9008824<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
14/10/2022 <_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 11/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE117K01013<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
11,98,096<_o3a_p>
7810729 to 9008824<_o3a_p>
31/07/2024<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 13:23:07 UTC.