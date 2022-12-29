Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-29 am EST
535.95 INR   -0.38%
08:24aBse : Listing of new Securities Websol Energy System Limited
PU
08:24aBse : Listing of new Securities RR Metalmakers India Limited
PU
07:54aBse : Listing of new debt securities of CADENCE ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
BSE : Listing of new Securities RR Metalmakers India Limited

12/29/2022 | 08:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221229-29 Notice Date 29 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of new Securities RR Metalmakers India Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of RR Metalmakers India Limited (Scrip Code - 531667) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 30, 2022. <_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

11,98,096 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Re.1/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants. <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

7810729 to 9008824<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

14/10/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 11/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE117K01013<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

11,98,096<_o3a_p>

7810729 to 9008824<_o3a_p>

31/07/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 13:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
