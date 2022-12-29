BSE : Listing of new Securities Websol Energy System Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221229-30
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
29 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new Securities Websol Energy System Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Websol Energy System Limited (Scrip Code - 517498) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 30, 2022.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
2,156,880 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.98/- to Promoters and Non-Promoters on a preferential basis. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
36640539 to 38797418<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
02/11/2022 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 108.00/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE855C01015<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
10,87,880<_o3a_p>
|
36640539 to 37728418<_o3a_p>
|
29.06.2024<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
10,69,000<_o3a_p>
|
37728419 to 38797418<_o3a_p>
|
29.06.2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 13:23:07 UTC.