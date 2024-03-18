Notice No. 20240318-21 Notice Date 18 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of 360 ONE Prime Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by 360 ONE Prime Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975450<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 93OPL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> 360OPL-9.3%-28-2-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE248U07FA1 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 14/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100381.15<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.3 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 28/02/2025 To 28/02/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 28/02/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>