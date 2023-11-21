Notice No. 20231121-17 Notice Date 21 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of ARKA FINCAP LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ARKA FINCAP LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 7500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975206<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1075AFL29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> AFL-10.75%-17-5-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE03W108023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA-/Positive<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 10.75 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 31/03/2024 To 17/05/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 17/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/05/2029 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>