BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Able & Weal Private Limited

Notice No. 20221004-29 Notice Date 04 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Able & Weal Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Able & Weal Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 300<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974269<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> ZCAWPL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> AWPL-ZC-27-9-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE0LUK07029<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND B-(exp)<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.1000000<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.1000000<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Rs.1000000<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> Zero Coupon<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Cumulative 27/09/2025<_o3a_p> Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p> 28/09/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 27/09/2025<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under: <_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

October 4, 2022<_o3a_p>