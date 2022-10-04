BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Able & Weal Private Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221004-29
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
04 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of new debt securities of Able & Weal Private Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Able & Weal Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.
<_o3a_p>
|
Quantity<_o3a_p>
|
300<_o3a_p>
|
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
974269<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
|
ZCAWPL25<_o3a_p>
|
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
|
AWPL-ZC-27-9-25-PVT<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
|
INE0LUK07029<_o3a_p>
|
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
|
IND B-(exp)<_o3a_p>
|
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
|
Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>
|
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
|
Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
|
Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>
|
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Zero Coupon<_o3a_p>
|
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Cumulative 27/09/2025<_o3a_p>
|
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>
|
28/09/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
|
27/09/2025<_o3a_p>
|
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
|
NA<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>
b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>
c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>
d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>
In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
October 4, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 12:51:04 UTC.