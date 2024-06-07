Notice No. 20240607-23 Notice Date 07 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Aditya Birla Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Aditya Birla Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 21,022<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975508<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 833ABFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> ABFL-8.33%-19-5-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE860H07IY4 (Further Listings under same ISIN )<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AAA/STABLE,IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 101932.4534<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 06/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.33 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 18/03/2025 To 19/05/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/05/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>