Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Akara Capital Advisors Private Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975237<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1150ACAPL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> ACAPL-11.50%-28-2-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE08XP07175<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA BBB/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 11.50 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 31/12/2023 To 28/02/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 11/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 28/02/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>