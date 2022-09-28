Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-28 am EDT
603.65 INR   -1.02%
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Annapurna Finance Private Limited

09/28/2022 | 09:16am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220928-48 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Annapurna Finance Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ANNAPURNA FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

350<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974239<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

1125AFPL23<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

AFPL-11.25%-27-9-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE515Q08184<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A-<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

11.25%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Monthly 26/09/2022 To 27/09/2023<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

28/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

27/09/2023<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

600<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974241<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

1220AFPL24<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

AFPL-12.20%-26-9-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE515Q08192<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA A-<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

12.20%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Monthly 26/10/2022 To 26/09/2024<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

26/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

26/09/2024<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 28, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
