  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:07 2022-08-30 am EDT
654.95 INR   +3.91%
02:54aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Avanse Financial Services Limited
PU
02:24aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of India Infradebt Limited
PU
02:14aBSE : Payment of SEBI Turnover Fees across segments including applicable GST
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Avanse Financial Services Limited

08/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220830-7 Notice Date 30 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Avanse Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Avanse Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

Quantity<_o3a_p>

4000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974129<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

AFSL26822<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

AFSL-G SEC-3-10-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE087P07246<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL PP-MLD A+<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

Market Linked <_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Cumulative 03/10/2024<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

26/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

03/10/2024<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

August 30, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 06:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,6x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 85 382 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 630,30 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.44%1 068
CME GROUP INC.-14.47%70 234
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-30.85%14 156
ASX LIMITED-13.99%10 450
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.08%7 872
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-36.97%3 897