Notice No. 20231121-19 Notice Date 21 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Axis Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Axis Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

Quantity<_o3a_p> 20000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975208<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 810AFL28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> AFL-8.10%-7-11-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE891K07895<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 17/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable,IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.10 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 18/11/2024 To 17/11/2028<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/11/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 3000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 973584<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 68AFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> AFL-6.80%-18-11-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE891K07721 (Further Listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 17/11/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable, IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 6.80% <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 18/11/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p>