Notice No. 20240423-34 Notice Date 23 Apr 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Axis Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Axis Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 40000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975599<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 829AXFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> AXFL-8.29%-19-8-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE891K07978<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable,IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.29 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 19/08/2024 To 19/08/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/04/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/08/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>