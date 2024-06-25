|Notice No.
|20240625-19
|Notice Date
|25 Jun 2024
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Listing of new debt securities of Axis Finance Limited
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Axis Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
20000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975759<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
835AFL34<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
AFL-8.35%-23-6-34-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE891K08208<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment <_o3a_p>
24/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
8.35 % p.a<_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Annually 24/06/2025 To 23/06/2034<_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
23/06/2034<_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact debt department on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Hardik Bhuta
Assistant General Manager
June 25,2024
