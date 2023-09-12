Notice No. 20230912-24 Notice Date 12 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bajaj Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bajaj Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 119500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975065<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 785BFL28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BFL-7.85%-11-9-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE296A07SO6<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/Stable, IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.85 % Annually <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 11/09/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 11/09/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>