Notice No. 20240509-34 Notice Date 09 May 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bajaj Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bajaj Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 759500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975374<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 782BFL34<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BFL-7.82%-31-1-34-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE296A07SV1(Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 101035.0500<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.82 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 08/02/2025 To 31/01/2034<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 08/05/2024<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/01/2034 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>