Notice No. 20240524-30 Notice Date 24 May 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bajaj Finance Limited

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bajaj Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 50000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975670<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 81BFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BFL-8.1%-22-5-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE296A07TA3<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA,IND AAA<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 22/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.1 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 22/05/2025 To 22/05/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 22/05/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>