Notice No. 20240620-4 Notice Date 20 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bajaj Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bajaj Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 119200<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975661<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 806BFL29A<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BFL-8.06%-15-5-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE296A07SZ2 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/Stable, IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100746.99<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 18/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.06 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 15/05/2024 To 15/05/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 15/05/2029<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 54800<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975534<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 812BFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BFL-8.1167%-10-5-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE296A07SX7 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 101770.40<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 18/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.1167 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 10/05/2025 To 10/05/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 10/05/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 200<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975534<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 812BFL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BFL-8.1167%-10-5-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE296A07SX7 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 101795.30<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 18/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.1167 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 10/05/2025 To 10/05/2027<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 10/05/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>

