Notice No. 20230904-33 Notice Date 04 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 8500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975055<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 785BHFL28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BHFL-7.85%-01-9-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE377Y07433<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 01/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/ Stable, IND AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.85 % Annually 01/09/2024 To 01/09/2028<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 01/09/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 01/09/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p>