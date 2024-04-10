Notice No. 20240410-28 Notice Date 10 Apr 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Content

NOTICES



Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 5350<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974866<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 778BHFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BHFL-7.78%-26-5-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE377Y07425 (Further Listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 08/04/2024<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1063630.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.78 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 26/05/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 26/05/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p>



The trading members may also note as under:



a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.



b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.



c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.



https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx



In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Mr. Hardik Bhuta on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.



Hardik Bhuta<_o3a_p>



Assistant General Manager



April 10,2024



