Notice No. 20240806-26 Notice Date 06 Aug 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bank of Maharashtra Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bank of Maharashtra on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 81100<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975882<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 78BOM34<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> BOM-7.8%-5-8-34-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE457A08175<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AA+, ICRA AA+<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 05/08/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.8 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 05/08/2025 To 05/08/2034<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 05/08/2034<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>