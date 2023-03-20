BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

Quantity 93561 Market Lot 1 Scrip Code 974677 Scrip ID 758BPCL26 Detail Name BPCL-7.58%-17-3-26-PVT ISIN Number INE029A08073 Credit Rating CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable Face Value (Rs.) Rs.100000 Paid up Value (Rs.) Rs.100000 Issue Price (Rs.) Rs.100000 Rate of Interest 7.58% p.a. Date(s) of Payment of Interest Annually 17/03/2024 To 17/03/2026 Actual/Deemed Date of allotment 17/03/2023 Date of Redemption 17/03/2026 Put / Call option N.A.

The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

March 20, 2023