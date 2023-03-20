Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:49:41 2023-03-20 am EDT
430.00 INR   -2.09%
04:37aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
PU
01:07aBuyback Of Equity Shares Of Natco Pharma Limited (scrip Code : 524816)
PU
03/17Bse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

03/20/2023 | 04:37am EDT
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

Quantity

93561

Market Lot

1

Scrip Code

974677

Scrip ID

758BPCL26

Detail Name

BPCL-7.58%-17-3-26-PVT

ISIN Number

INE029A08073

Credit Rating

CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable

Face Value (Rs.)

Rs.100000

Paid up Value (Rs.)

Rs.100000

Issue Price (Rs.)

Rs.100000

Rate of Interest

7.58% p.a.

Date(s) of Payment of Interest

Annually 17/03/2024 To 17/03/2026

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment

17/03/2023

Date of Redemption

17/03/2026

Put / Call option

N.A.

The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

March 20, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
