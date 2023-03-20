BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
|
Quantity
|
93561
|
Market Lot
|
1
|
Scrip Code
|
974677
|
Scrip ID
|
758BPCL26
|
Detail Name
|
BPCL-7.58%-17-3-26-PVT
|
ISIN Number
|
INE029A08073
|
Credit Rating
|
CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable
|
Face Value (Rs.)
|
Rs.100000
|
Paid up Value (Rs.)
|
Rs.100000
|
Issue Price (Rs.)
|
Rs.100000
|
Rate of Interest
|
7.58% p.a.
|
Date(s) of Payment of Interest
|
Annually 17/03/2024 To 17/03/2026
|
Actual/Deemed Date of allotment
|
17/03/2023
|
Date of Redemption
|
17/03/2026
|
Put / Call option
|
N.A.
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs
c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise
d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
March 20, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:36:04 UTC.