    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-23 am EST
526.25 INR   -4.21%
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

12/23/2022 | 08:55am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221223-37 Notice Date 23 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

41847<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974458<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

BSNL221222<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

BSNL-IRR-22-12-32-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE103D08039<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AAA<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Cumulative 22/12/2032<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

22/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

22/12/2032<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

December 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 13:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
