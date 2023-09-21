Notice No. 20230921-38 Notice Date 21 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by DLF Cyber City Developers Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 110000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975083<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> DLFCDL20923<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> DLFCDL-RR-17-8-33-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE186K07080<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA/Positive<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.25 % (Reset Rate after every 3 years)<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 30/04/2024 To 17/08/2033<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 20/09/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/08/2033 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>