    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
534.40 INR   +0.36%
07:20aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway Limited
PU
07:20aBse : Listing of new debt securities of ECap Equities Limited
PU
07:20aBse : Listing of new debt securities of John Deere Financial India Private Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of ECap Equities Limited

01/13/2023 | 07:20am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230113-27 Notice Date 13 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of ECap Equities Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ECap Equities Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

218<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974267<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

ECE30922A<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

ECE-GSEC-30-4-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE468N07292 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ACUITE PP MLD AA/Negative<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1008850<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

12/01/2023<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

30/04/2025<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

None, except in the case of Early Redemption Option<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

January 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 72 134 M 888 M 888 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 532,50 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-2.28%888
CME GROUP INC.4.45%63 566
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.21%14 821
ASX LIMITED-0.04%9 132
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.79%7 488
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY0.22%5 797