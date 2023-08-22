Notice No. 20230822-27 Notice Date 22 Aug 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of ECap Equities Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ECap Equities Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 1664<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974635<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 0EEL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> EEL-ZC-03-4-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE468N07623 (Further Listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA-/Negative<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 99812.00<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Cumulative 03/04/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 03/04/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> As per IM<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>