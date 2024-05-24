Notice No. 20240524-26 Notice Date 24 May 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of EDELWEISS RURAL & CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by EDELWEISS RURAL & CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 19000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975667<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 8ERCSL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> ERCSL-8%-30-11-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE657N08066<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL A+/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 22/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 30/11/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>