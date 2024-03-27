Notice No. 20240327-39 Notice Date 27 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Electronica Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Electronica Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975546<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 129EFL29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> EFL-12.90%-26-9-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE612U08058<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 26/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND A-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 12.9 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Monthly 30/04/2024 To 26/09/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 26/09/2029 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>