Notice No. 20230904-38 Notice Date 04 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Embassy Office Parks REIT Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Embassy Office Parks REIT on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 50000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975056<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 803EOP25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> EOP-8.03%-4-9-25-REITS<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE041007126<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.03 % Quarterly <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 04/09/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 04/09/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>