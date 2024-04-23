Notice No. 20240423-32 Notice Date 23 Apr 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 50000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975598<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 940FSBFL28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> FSBFL-9.40%-22-4-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE128S07614<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> IND AA-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.40 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Half Yearly 22/10/2024 To 22/04/2028<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 22/04/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 22/04/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>