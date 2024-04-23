|Notice No.
|20240423-32
|Notice Date
|23 Apr 2024
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Listing of new debt securities of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .
<_o3a_p>
Quantity<_o3a_p>
50000<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
975598<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID <_o3a_p>
940FSBFL28<_o3a_p>
Detail Name <_o3a_p>
FSBFL-9.40%-22-4-28-PVT<_o3a_p>
ISIN Number<_o3a_p>
INE128S07614<_o3a_p>
Credit Rating<_o3a_p>
IND AA-/Stable<_o3a_p>
Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>
9.40 % <_o3a_p>
Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
Half Yearly 22/10/2024 To 22/04/2028<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
22/04/2024 <_o3a_p>
Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>
22/04/2028 <_o3a_p>
Put / Call option<_o3a_p>
NA<_o3a_p>
Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>
100000.00<_o3a_p>
The trading members may also note as under:
a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.
b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.
c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx
In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Mr. Hardik Bhuta on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.
Hardik Bhuta
Assistant General Manager
April 23,2024
<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 13:36:10 UTC.