Notice No. 20231221-28 Notice Date 21 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of GMR Airports Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by GMR Airports Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 80000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975256<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 5GMRAL26A<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> GMRAL-5%-23-11-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE903F08193<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 19/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 5 % Annually 31/03/2024 To 23/11/2026<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 31/03/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 23/11/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>