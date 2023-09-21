Notice No. 20230921-33 Notice Date 21 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Godrej Properties Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Godrej Properties Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 100000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975090<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 830GPL27<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> GPL-8.30%-19-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE484J08055<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 20/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA/Stable, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.30 % Annually 20/09/2024 To 19/03/2027<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 20/09/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 19/03/2027 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 16000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975091<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 850GPL28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> GPL-8.50%-20-09-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE484J08063<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 20/09/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> ICRA AA/Stable, IND AA+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.50 % Annually 20/09/2024 To 20/09/2028<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 20/09/2024 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 20/09/2028 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>