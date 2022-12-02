Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-02 am EST
572.60 INR   -0.90%
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Grasim Industries Ltd.,

12/02/2022 | 08:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221202-50 Notice Date 02 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Grasim Industries Ltd.,
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Grasim Industries Ltd., on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974397<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

763GIL27<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

GIL-7.63%-01-2-27-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE047A08208<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

ICRA AAA,CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.63%p.a<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Annually 01/12/2023 To 01/12/2027<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

01/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

01/12/2027<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

December 2, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 13:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
