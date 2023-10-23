NOTICES
Notice No. 20231023-22 Notice Date 23 Oct 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by HDB Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

59750<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974616<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

80736HFSL26<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HFSL-8.0736%-17-4-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE756I07EP9 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

99743<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

8.0736 % Annually 17/04/2023 To 17/04/2026<_o3a_p>

Allotment Date <_o3a_p>

19/10/2023<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

17/04/2023 <_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

17/04/2026 <_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

100000.00<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

7250<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

973848<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

630HDBFS25<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HDBFS-6.30%-17-3-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE756I07ED5 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

1000000.00<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

1000000.00<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

975954<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

6.30 % Annually 17/03/2023 To 17/03/2025<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

19/10/2023<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

17/03/2023 <_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

17/03/2025 <_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p>

1000000.00<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.

b) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise.

c) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Deputy General Manager

October 23,2023

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 12:03:39 UTC.