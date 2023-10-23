Notice No. 20231023-22 Notice Date 23 Oct 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by HDB Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





Quantity<_o3a_p> 59750<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974616<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 80736HFSL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HFSL-8.0736%-17-4-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE756I07EP9 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 99743<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.0736 % Annually 17/04/2023 To 17/04/2026<_o3a_p> Allotment Date <_o3a_p> 19/10/2023<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 17/04/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/04/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>





Quantity<_o3a_p> 7250<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 973848<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 630HDBFS25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HDBFS-6.30%-17-3-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE756I07ED5 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 975954<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 6.30 % Annually 17/03/2023 To 17/03/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 19/10/2023<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 17/03/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/03/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p>

