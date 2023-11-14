Notice No. 20231113-26 Notice Date 13 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by HDB Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 5200<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974041<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 770HDBFSL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HDBFSL-7.70%-11-8-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE756I07EG8 (Further listing under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL-AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 992191<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.70 % Annually 11/08/2022 To 11/08/2025<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 11/08/2022<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 09/11/2023<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 11/08/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 1000000.00<_o3a_p>