Notice No. 20240624-5 Notice Date 24 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by HDB Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975203<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 812HDB28<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HDB-8.1293%-16-11-28-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE756I07EW5 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 99643.8<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 20/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.1293 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 16/11/2024 To 16/11/2028<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 16/11/2028<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 52500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 974616<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 80736HFS26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HFSL-8.0736%-17-4-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE756I07EP9 (Further Listings under same ISIN)<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA/Stable, CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 99503.1<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 20/06/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.0736 % p.a.<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 17/04/2023 To 17/04/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 17/04/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>