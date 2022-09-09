Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:24 2022-09-09 am EDT
684.55 INR   -1.33%
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of HDFC Bank Ltd

09/09/2022 | 07:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220909-11 Notice Date 09 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of HDFC Bank Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by HDFC Bank Ltd. on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

3000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974160<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

784HDFCBL27<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HDFCBL-7.84%-8-9-27-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE040A08419<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AA+/STABLE<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.84%p.a<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Annually 08/09/2023 To 08/09/2027<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

08/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

08/09/2027<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 9, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,8x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 93 984 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 693,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED8.49%1 179
CME GROUP INC.-11.59%72 599
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-33.47%13 618
ASX LIMITED-18.69%9 789
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.85%7 655
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613