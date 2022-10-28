Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
600.05 INR   -1.88%
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Hedge Finance Limited

10/28/2022 | 08:20am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221028-19 Notice Date 28 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Hedge Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Hedge Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

50<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974319<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

11HFL28<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HFL-11.00%-27-4-28-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE01ZK07GN0<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

IVR BB+ Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

11.00%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Cumulative 27/04/2028<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

27/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

27/04/2028<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

50<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974320<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

1050HFL27A<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HFL-10.50%-27-10-27-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE01ZK07GO8<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

IVR BB+ Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

10.50%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Monthly 01/12/2022 To 27/10/2027<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

27/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

27/10/2027<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

October 28, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 12:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,0x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 82 842 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 611,55 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.37%1 006
CME GROUP INC.-24.39%62 085
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.94%11 067
ASX LIMITED-28.20%8 388
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY77.27%7 123
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.33%6 985