Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-26 am EDT
606.80 INR   -3.99%
09:15aBSE : Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in August 2030 (Series II)
PU
09:15aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Kanakadurga Finance Limited
PU
09:05aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Shreeyam Power and Steel Industries Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Highways Infrastructure Trust

09/26/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220926-49 Notice Date 26 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Highways Infrastructure Trust
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Highways Infrastructure Trust on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

2500<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974227<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

825HIT29<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HIT-8.25%-22-9-29-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE0KXY07026<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

8.25%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Quarterly 31/12/2022 To 22/09/2029<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

23/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

22/09/2029<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

4000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974228<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

771HIT25<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HIL-7.71%-22-12-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE0KXY07018<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AAA/Stable<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.71%<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Quarterly 31/12/2022 To 22/12/2025<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

23/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

22/12/2025<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

NA<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx <_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification, they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal <_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 26, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:15aBSE : Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in August 2030 (Series II)
PU
09:15aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Kanakadurga Finance Limited
PU
09:05aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Shreeyam Power and Steel Industries Limited
PU
09:05aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Gulshan Homz Private Limited
PU
09:05aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Green Infra Wing Energy Limited
PU
08:55aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Steel Exchange India Limited
PU
08:55aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited
PU
08:05aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Ltd
PU
08:05aBSE : Public SME Issue of Concord Control Systems Limited- Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
07:25aBSE : Change in Minimum Application Amount for schemes of Navi Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 82 199 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 632,00 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.17%1 055
CME GROUP INC.-20.74%65 087
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-40.46%12 187
ASX LIMITED-22.94%9 070
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.50%7 454
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613