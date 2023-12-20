Notice No. 20231220-42 Notice Date 20 Dec 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975253<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 880HLFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HLFL-8.80%-18-12-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE146O07490<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 18/12/2023 <_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AA,CRISIL AA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8.80 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 18/12/2024 To 18/12/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 18/12/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>