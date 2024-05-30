Notice No. 20240530-6 Notice Date 30 May 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975690<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 950HLFL29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HLFL-9.50%-29-11-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE146O08266<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AA, CRISIL AA<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 29/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.50 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 29/05/2025 To 29/11/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 29/11/2029<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 9000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975693<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 965HLFL39<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HLFL-9.65%-29-5-39-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE146O08258<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AA, CRISIL AA/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 29/05/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.65 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 29/05/2025 To 29/05/2039<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 29/05/2039<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>