  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:56 2022-11-07 am EST
601.00 INR   -0.24%
07:34aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
PU
07:34aBse : Listing of new debt securities of A.K. Capital Finance Ltd.
PU
06:44aBse : consolidated Total revenues has grown by 6% to Rs. 239.8 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from Rs. 225.8 crores in the corresponding quarter of previous year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

11/07/2022 | 07:34am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221107-29 Notice Date 07 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

25000<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974341<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

764HPCL27<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

HPCL-7.64%-04-11-27-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE094A08135<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CRISIL AAA,ICRA AAA<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.1000000<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

7.64%p.a<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Annually 04/11/2023 To 04/11/2027<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

04/11/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

04/11/2027<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 7, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
