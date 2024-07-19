Notice No. 20240719-18 Notice Date 19 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 185000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975837<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 728HUDC29<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> HUDCL-18-7-29-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE031A08905<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE AAA,ICRA AAA,IND AAA<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 18/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 7.28 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Half Yearly 18/01/2025 To 18/07/2029<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 18/07/2029<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>