Notice No. 20231121-16 Notice Date 21 Nov 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



Quantity<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975205<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 8IHFCL25<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IHFCL-8%-31-7-25-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE071G07629<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL-AAA/STABLE,ICRA AAA/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 8 % <_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 31/07/2024 To 31/07/2025<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 17/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/07/2025 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>