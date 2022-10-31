Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of IKF Finance Limited

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221031-24 Notice Date 31 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of new debt securities of IKF Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by IKF Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.

<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

140<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

974327<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID <_o3a_p>

1360IKFFL28<_o3a_p>

Detail Name <_o3a_p>

IKFFL-1YEARSBIMCLR-28-4-28-PVT<_o3a_p>

ISIN Number<_o3a_p>

INE859C08103<_o3a_p>

Credit Rating<_o3a_p>

CARE A<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Rs.10000000<_o3a_p>

Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Monthly 31/10/2022 To 28/04/2028<_o3a_p>

Actual/Deemed Date of allotment<_o3a_p>

28/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Date of Redemption<_o3a_p>

28/04/2028<_o3a_p>

Put / Call option<_o3a_p>

N.A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The trading members may also note as under:<_o3a_p>

a) The aforesaid securities of the company will be traded only in dematerialised form under the ISIN Number as mentioned above.<_o3a_p>

b) The trading shall take place in standard denomination of Rs.10 Lakhs<_o3a_p>

c) The tick size for the securities is 1 paise<_o3a_p>

d) For further details, please refer the Placement Memorandum on <_o3a_p>

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/debt/memorandum_data.aspx<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification they may please contact Ms. Rupal Khandelwal on 22728352/8597/8995/5753/8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

October 31, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
