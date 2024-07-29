Notice No. 20240729-17 Notice Date 29 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of IKF Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by IKF Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .



<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 7000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975853<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 995IKFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IKFL-9.95%-25-7-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE859C07170<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 25/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.95 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Quarterly 25/10/2024 To 25/07/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 25/07/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>