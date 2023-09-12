Notice No. 20230912-33 Notice Date 12 Sep 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of IKF Home Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by IKF Home Finance Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.



Quantity<_o3a_p> 6000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975067<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 1085IHFL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IKFHFL-10.85%-31-8-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE02VP08014<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 31/08/2023<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CARE A-<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 66666.67<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 10.85 % Quarterly 30/11/2023 To 31/08/2026<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 30/11/2023 <_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 31/08/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>