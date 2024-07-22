Notice No. 20240722-29 Notice Date 22 Jul 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of INDIABULLS COMMERCIAL CREDIT LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by INDIABULLS COMMERCIAL CREDIT LIMITED on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 4000<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975838<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> 955ICCL26<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> ICCL-9.55%-16-1-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE244L07580<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL AA/Stable,ICRA AA-/STABLE<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 16/07/2024<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 9.55 % p.a<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Annually 16/07/2025 To 16/01/2026<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 16/01/2026<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>