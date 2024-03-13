Notice No. 20240313-49 Notice Date 13 Mar 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of InCred Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by InCred Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today.





<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p> 2500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975481<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> ICFSL7324<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> ICFSL-NIFTY50-12-10-26-PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE321N07392<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> 07/03/2024<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL PP-MLD A+/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paid up Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 12/10/2026 <_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Trading Standard Denomination <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p>