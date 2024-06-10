Notice No. 20240610-45 Notice Date 10 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of new debt securities of InCred Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities issued by InCred Financial Services Limited on private placement basis is listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE Debt segment with effect from today .





Quantity<_o3a_p> 3500<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 975721<_o3a_p> Scrip ID <_o3a_p> IFSL060624<_o3a_p> Detail Name <_o3a_p> IFSL-NIFTY-8-11-27PVT<_o3a_p> ISIN Number<_o3a_p> INE321N07418<_o3a_p> Credit Rating<_o3a_p> CRISIL PP-MLD AA-/Stable<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Paidup Value (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Issue Price (Rs.) <_o3a_p> 100000.00<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment <_o3a_p> 06/06/2024<_o3a_p> Date(s) of Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p> Date of Redemption<_o3a_p> 08/11/2027<_o3a_p> Put / Call option<_o3a_p> NA<_o3a_p>